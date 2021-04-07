Another migrant shelter in San Luis R.C. nearing capacity

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora (SLRC), reaches its capacity.

Tribuna de San Luis reported La Divina Providencia, one of the shelters in SLRC, continues to see around 30 asylum seekers a day. The highest La Divina Providencia has seen about 50 a day.

As for Don Chon shelter, it's about to reach capacity. The shelter currently holds 50 people.

Most of them are infants accompanied by their mothers.

Sources say shelters continue to see asylum seekers from mostly El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.