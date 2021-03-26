Shelter in San Luis R.C. sees an increase in asylum-seekers

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora is (KYMA, KECY) - A shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, says it sees around 30 asylum seekers a week.

Tribuna de San Luis reported the shelter, La Divina Providencia, continues to see people from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador who seek food, shelter, clothing, and footwear before heading to the U.S.

The president of the shelter, Martín Ames Salgado, said since President Joe Biden's election, migrants seeking shelter continue to increase. “We serve around 30 Central Americans per day, but that does not mean that only that is the number of returnees per day since we remember that, due to instant deportations, many, as well as those who return, try again to cross through another border."

Salgado adds migrants remain hopeful to let Border Patrol know they intend to request humanitarian aid from the states, running away from violence back home.