Volunteers needed for COVID vaccine clinic in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State University Research Enterprise (ASURE) needs volunteers for a vaccination clinic at the Yuma Civic Center.

Yuma Regional Medical Center said it needs non-clinical volunteers for the clinic starting Wednesday, March 31, to Saturday, April 3.

Volunteers will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and an appointment for the second dose after completing their volunteer shift.

For those signing up to volunteer, you will be helping to check-in, among other roles. Hands-On Greater Phoenix said you would be standing and moving for the majority of your shift.

To see the next available dates and times to volunteer, click here.