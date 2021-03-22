Yuma vaccine availability to expand to 16+ next week

Top Stories

State site to offer shots to much larger age group - News 11's Adonis Albright tell you what you need to know

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting next week, a new state-run coronavirus vaccination clinic will offer shots to anyone 16 and older.

Gov. Doug Ducey and the the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Monday, effective immediately, all state-run sites will now distribute shots to anyone, 16 or older, who wants them.

The announcement comes just a week before the state begins a partnership with Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for an expanded vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center. It will offer shots seven days a week, and promises to vaccinate 4,000 people a day.

Kristina McNair, the Director of Project Management and Continuous Improvement at YRMC, said the hospital is working closely with the state to make sure things run smoothly.

McNair says similar sites in Maricopa and Pima Counties offer vaccines around the clock. Yuma's site will only operate between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m., at least initially.

“As our vaccine supply increases, and as demand increases, we will extend hours and we will work closely with the state on that", said McNair.

Appointments can only be booked through the ADHS website. You can start signing up beginning this Friday, March 26th, 2021, at 11 a.m.

People still needing their second dose of the COVID vaccine, should schedule their appointments through YRMC's patient portal. However all future appointments must be booked through the ADHS website.

YRMC expects demand for shots to be high. That's why it's recruiting volunteers to help with its mission. McNair estimates it will need roughly 50 a day to meet its goals.

As an incentive, volunteers will be able to receive the vaccine without having to make an appointment.

“We will be recruiting for various areas, including park lot attendants, way finders, check-in, registration, as well as people in our observation deck."

KYMA.com will provide details on how to volunteer when they become available.

For information on where to find a vaccine anywhere in the state, you can visit ADHS's vaccine finder. And to stay current on all the latest COVID news, statistics, and vaccine and testing information, be sure to check out our Coronavirus page.