State to expand Yuma vaccination site

Vaccine

Site will provide shots seven days a week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Thursday they will team up with city and county leaders, and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), to expand vaccination efforts in Yuma.

The ADHS has seen great success with its mass vaccination sites in the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Now it hopes to make similar strides in the Desert Southwest.

“Arizona’s vaccination sites have been instrumental in the state’s work to protect communities and vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey. “We want to make sure rural areas have easy access to vaccinations, and operations at the Yuma site will support those efforts."

Beginning Monday, March 29th, the existing site at the Yuma Civic Center will extend its hours, and begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to those eligible seven days a week. The site is expected to distribute approximately 4,000 doses a day.

“We are thrilled to work with Yuma County leaders to expand our highly successful state vaccination sites beyond the Phoenix and Tucson areas,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “This builds on Yuma County’s strong efforts to vaccinate its population and positions southwestern Arizona to expand vaccination as our federal supply grows.”

Appointments for the week of March 29th will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, by visiting the ADHS website, or by calling 1-844-542-8201. Both have resources available in English and Spanish.

“This site will be an important access point for our rural community,” said Yuma County Public Health Services Director Diana Gomez. “It will allow us to expedite our vaccination efforts while continuing to support our joint mission of ensuring safe and equitable distribution of vaccine in Yuma County.”

City and county leaders were very happy to hear the state's announcement as well.

“We appreciate the efforts of Governor Ducey and ADHS in bringing this expansion of vaccine distribution to Yuma County residents,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

“This state-supported vaccination site is critical to get the Yuma community to the next level in the fight against COVID,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls. “The City is excited to be part of the effort to provide more opportunities for more people to get their COVID vaccine.”

At this time, state sites are administering vaccine to those 55 and older before advancing to younger age groups.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities, and healthcare providers offering vaccination, can be found on the ADHS vaccine finder.