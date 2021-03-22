Rep. Paul Gosar to visit Yuma on Tuesday

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar will be in Yuma this week to visit the border.

Rep. Paul Gosar's team confirmed with News 11 Gosar will be in Yuma on Tuesday.

The visit comes after Rep. Gosar extended President Biden to tour the southern border to see the crisis after Biden reshaped the nation's immigration policy.

Last Friday, Gosar issued Biden a letter stating how the president should visit Yuma to see the influx of migrants along the border.

