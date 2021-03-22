Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:27 pm

Rep. Paul Gosar to visit Yuma on Tuesday

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R) Arizona
MGN
Rep. Paul Gosar, (R) Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar will be in Yuma this week to visit the border.

Rep. Paul Gosar's team confirmed with News 11 Gosar will be in Yuma on Tuesday.

The visit comes after Rep. Gosar extended President Biden to tour the southern border to see the crisis after Biden reshaped the nation's immigration policy.

RELATED STORY: Rep. Paul Gosar invites President Biden to tour border

Last Friday, Gosar issued Biden a letter stating how the president should visit Yuma to see the influx of migrants along the border.

Stay with KYMA.com as News 11's Crystal Jimenez brings you the latest coverage on Gosar's visit to Yuma.

Immigration / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content