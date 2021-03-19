Rep. Paul Gosar invites President Biden to tour border

Top Stories

Gosar says President Biden should see the crisis along the southern border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar extends an invitation to President Biden to visit Yuma to see the crisis along the southern border.

In a statement, Rep. Gosar said, “The Biden Administration doesn’t seem to understand or simply won’t admit that there is a crisis along the southern border. Just this week, the White House Press Secretary walked backed acknowledging the crisis by referring to it as only a “challenge.” Gosar adds, "Mr. Biden himself refuses to acknowledge that it is a crisis, despite it being a crisis he created by decisions to open our southern border, ignore immigration enforcement laws and halt the completion of construction of the wall."

Rep. Gosar says the president should visit Yuma to see the influx of migrants along the border in a crisis and reverse the policies Biden has put in place.