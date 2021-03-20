IVC Board of Trustees make historic vote in favor of changing Arabs mascot

Top Stories

Student-led Mascot Identity Task Force provokes change

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) Board of Trustees agreed with its student government on Wednesday, March 17, to retire the controversial Arabs mascot.

This vote approved the Associated Students Government (ASG) Resolution No. 19567 which initially put forth the recommendation.

An IVC Mascot Identity Task Force through ASG presented their findings from a recent survey which revealed a 59% dissatisfaction rate with the Arabs mascot. The task force produced additional details of the March 10, town hall meeting, participatory governance committee deliberations, communications efforts and an official recommendation.

"I want to thank the Associated Students Government, Mascot Identity Taskforce, the Board of Trustees, and everyone that participated for helping make this change happen," expressed Mascot Identity Task Force chair, ASG and Student Trustee, Jorge Silva. "The ASG accomplished a long-standing goal and are excited to see what our new mascot and identity will be."

IVC Superintendent/President, Dr. Martha Garcia also supported the recommendation commenting, “I sincerely applaud the tenacity of the students, the Mascot Identity Task Force and everyone that supported this effort as this historic change has been overdue. I look forward to the next steps in embracing a new inclusive identity for Imperial Valley College."

The governance committees listed above unanimously supported the Associated Students Government’s resolution to change the Arabs mascot.

"I am pleased to have been part of this decision," said IVC Board President, Fr. Mark Edney. "I applaud the initiative taken by the IVC students, the process of consultation in the community and college, and the historic outcome. I cannot wait to see what will be proposed as the new mascot for IVC.”

The next steps will be determined by the Mascot Identity Task Force as they formulate a proposed timeline and various events/activities to gather information on IVC’s new mascot.