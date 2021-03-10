Taskforce surveys public on IVC’s possible mascot change

News

Imperial Valley College wants to know the public's input on a possible change in mascot.

Imperial Valley, CA. (KYMA) - The Imperial Valley College Mascot Identity Taskforce continued to hear from the public Wednesday on a possible change in the college's longstanding Arab mascot.

Wednesday's forum provided data from a survey of nearly 2,600 people made up of community members, students, employees, and alumni of the college.

In the survey, one question asked 'How satisfied are you with the Arabs as the Imperial Valley College school mascot?' Below are the results:

A second question surveyed was 'Do you think the Arabs is an appropriate mascot for Imperial Valley College?' Results are below:

Following the full presentation which can be viewed here, those for and against the change were allowed to express their concerns to the taskforce.

While no ruling has been made yet, the IVC Mascot Identity Taskforce Plans to provide the data and feedback to the board of trustees in the weeks ahead of when a decision could be determined.

For more information on the task force and how your voice can be heard visit here.