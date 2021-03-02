Yuma brothers charged in weekend bar shooting

Top Stories

Gunfire left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge on Tuesday formally charged two brothers in connection with a shooting near a local bar that left one person dead and a second injured.

Jerome Hall appeared in front of the judge first. Police accuse him shooting Tyrone Hall. In spite of their common last name, the victim and the suspects are not related.

Tyrone died from his injuries. His family members tell News 11's Crystal Jimenez the second victim was Hall's niece. She survived but had to be airlifted to a Phoenix hospital.

Jerome faces one count of first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault. He will be held without bail.

His brother Brandon, is also charged in connection with the shooting. He's accused of hindering prosecution. Court documents accused Brandon of helping his brother after the shooting. He's being held on $25,000 bail.

Both brothers will return to court next Tuesday.