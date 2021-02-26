Scholarships for continued higher education will award studious women

Top Stories

AWC selects three students for All-Arizona Academic Team

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) invites the community to participate in a virtual All-Arizona Academic Team Recognition Ceremony honoring three high-achieving students on Thursday, March 4, from 12-1:30 p.m.

Pi Theta Kappa Honors Society holds the ceremony, recognizing students specifically chosen by their colleges. This high academic distinction requires that students must be working toward an associate's degree and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher in order to qualify.

Further academic evaluation takes place in Washington D.C. where various federal agencies and national education associations will rank the esteemed scholars in First, Second or Third-Place teams with awards of $1,000; $750; or $500, respectively.

The honored scholars consist of AWC Yuma Campus students, Maria Perez and Wendy Hidalgo, along with Jackelline Rodriguez, who attends the AWC San Luis and Somerton campuses.

Maria Perez

Perez's scholarship money is appreciated for aiding her transfer to the University of Arizona and enrollment in dual animal-biomedical and veterinary science majors. Her aspirations include opening animal sanctuaries all over the world and working with every species.

“I am passionate about my career and want to make my parents proud as a way of thanking them for all the sacrifices they made,” she said.

While at AWC, Perez has been a part of the College Assistance Migrant Program and was an AWC Honors Officer and Supplemental Instructor. Exceptional grades included her in the Dean’s List and Phi Theta Kappa, as well as the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Wendy Hidalgo

Hidalgo seeks scholar aid in pursuits of earning her bachelor's degree in nursing from Northern Arizona University. The goal is to work as a registered nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center, giving back to her community and those in need.

As a member of Phi Theta Kappa, she has volunteered at the Yuma Community Food Bank, participated in a neighborhood cleanup program and earned Dean's List recognition.

Jackelline Rodriguez

Rodriguez also plans on furthering her education at the University of Arizona with an aspirational focus in developing her own software upon completion of an applied computing and software development degree.

While enrolled in AWC, she has been on the Dean’s List for four consecutive semesters, elected AWC Student Government Association President and acted as a peer mentor for the Informatics Program in collaboration with the CommYOUnity Service Club.

All three women chosen are first-generation students.