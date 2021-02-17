Imperial County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen

Top Stories

Officials share information on the reopening of elementary schools

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Elementary schools in Imperial County may now submit their COVID safety plans to the county to reopen for in-person classes seven business days after doing so.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) and the Imperial County Office of Education announced Wednesday that the county had reached its next step to permit elementary schools to reopen.

ICPHD said the adjusted case rate to reopen elementary schools is 25 per 100,000, and the county is at 18.4. Three elementary schools have submitted their safety plans to the department.

“The Imperial County Office of Education remains committed to guiding and supporting our local districts in addressing the impacts of COVID-19. The road ahead for our schools will be challenging on many fronts long after students have returned to campus. We look forward to working together to serve our students, families, and community,” stated Dr. Todd Finnell, Superintendent, Imperial County Office of Education.