3 charged after incident outside Tarros Chicali

Two suspects remain in custody, third one out on bond

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three men are charged after allegedly displaying weapons outside a bar early Monday morning.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office identify the three suspects as Rene Castaneda-Benitez, 25, Antonio Campa-Robles, 25, and Marvin Iniguez, 26, from Yuma.

Castaneda-Benitez and Campa-Robles were both held on a $50,000 bond while Iniguez's bond is set at $100,000. All suspects face four aggravated assault charges, and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.

Court officials say Campa-Robles posted bond on Tuesday. The other two remain in custody.

On Monday, YCSO says the three suspects were sitting in a car outside Tarros Chicali on 16th Street with their weapons visible. Security asked them to leave, and they complied, initially.

However, deputies say the men returned a short later in a different vehicle. According to witnesses, they say the men pointed their guns at a person outside the club before taking off again.

Stay with KYMA.com as we bring you the latest on the suspects' next court appearance on February 26 at 4 p.m.