YCSO: 3 in custody after incident outside Yuma nightclub

Crime

Deputies say suspects displayed guns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says three men are in custody after they displayed weapons outside a Yuma nightclub.

YCSO say it happened around 12:15 Monday morning at Tarros Chicali on 16th Street. Deputies say the three suspects were seen sitting in car outside the club with their weapons visible. They say security asked them to leave, and they complied, initially.

Deputies say the men returned a short later in a different vehicle. Witnesses say the men pointed their guns at a person outside the club before taking off again.

YCSO says two of the suspects then returned a third time. At that point, deputies were on scene. They arrested the men. They took the third suspect into custody a short time later. Deputies also seized three guns. No one got hut.

The men all face one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons, and threats and intimidation.

YCSO says there were a number of people inside and outside the club who may be either victims or witnesses. Deputies urge anyone who may have more information on this incident to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.