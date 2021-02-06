News Update: New details on ped versus van accident; More vaccines to Yuma County

Top Stories

Saturday, February 06, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CBS 13's Cody Lee brings you the latest headlines and weekend forecast.

A recent accident involving a bicyclist and a GMC Savanna van proved to be fatal. The victim, a 57-year-old male, who was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of S. 14th Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign. It ultimately costed him his life.

California has exceeded 3.3 million COVD-19 cases, while Arizona nears 778,000. Total virus-related deaths in California surpassed 43,000, contrasting Arizona's almost 14,000.

An announcement from the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) on Friday made public that it would receive 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week. The YCPHD will distribute most of its supply to partner agencies.

Plus, your weekend forecast calls for mid-70's.