Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-vehicle accident near 14th Ave and 12th street. Sources are telling 13 On Your Side that an agriculture bus hit a man on a bike.
The driver stayed on the scene. We are only assuming that they are cooperating with the investigation.
Witnesses did confirm seeing a body and another source telling us they saw Yuma Fire Department (YFD) performing life-saving measures and when the crew eventually just stopped resuscitating the individual.
