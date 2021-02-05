Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-vehicle accident near 14th Ave and 12th street. Sources are telling 13 On Your Side that an agriculture bus hit a man on a bike.

The driver stayed on the scene. We are only assuming that they are cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses did confirm seeing a body and another source telling us they saw Yuma Fire Department (YFD) performing life-saving measures and when the crew eventually just stopped resuscitating the individual.

Stay with News 11, 13 On Your Side, and KYMA.com as we gather more information from law enforcement.