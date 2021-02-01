Yuma County Fry’s stores continue to offer COVID vaccine

Top Stories

No appointments currently available, but more to come - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Frustration surrounding COVID vaccine appointments continues, but there are more options available. Fry's Food and Drug seems to be an overlooked vaccination site.

Fry's is receiving the Moderna vaccine along with other local facilities in small increments. Each shipment varies in number. The most recent shipment included 100 doses.

The number of vaccines is allocated and shipped from the state and Yuma County Public Health Services District.

As many people experience difficulty with COVID vaccine appointment phone lines and state and local websites, Fry's website offers a quick and easy process. Fry's Health & Wellness Division Leader Stephanie Spark encourages people to check back on their website and the Arizona Department of Health Services website periodically for appointment availability.

Spark says the first appointment must be made online. Once you are done with your first appointment, the pharmacy staff then schedules your second vaccination appointment to ensure that patients receive the second dose.

