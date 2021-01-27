Frustration surrounds COVID vaccine appointments

Vaccine

Available slots filling in just hours - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vaccination sites in Yuma County are having a hard time keeping up with the high demand of the community.

One local woman says she and her husband are both high-risk patients. Yet they haven't been able to make an appointment, neither online, nor by phone.

June Barton has COPD. Her husband is fighting throat cancer. Barton says she's called every time the Yuma County Public Health District has announced a clinic, but has yet to get through.

She also tried the Arizona Department of Health Services online portal. June finished the entire registration process, only to learn there were no more appointments.

"We want and need truth and direction. Help us get vaccinated please," says Barton.

The Barton's have been mostly homebound since the start of the pandemic due to their high-risk status. She says she's called nearby counties for appointments, but has not had any luck.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif learns more about the frustrations faced by those who not only want the COVID vaccine, but need it.