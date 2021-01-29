Multiple highways closed in Mexicali-Tijuana ahead of snow

Top Stories

MEXICALI, Baja California (KYMA, KECY) - Roads were closed on Thursday ahead of the snowfall and rain in Baja California.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the Head of the State Civil Protection Directorate (DEPC), José Salvador Cervantes Hernández, says, “We met with federal, state and municipal authorities in which it was determined the closure of the highways in the next few hours, especially on the highway and on the Tijuana-Mexicali free highway, at the height of La Rumorosa avoid putting the population at risk, privileging the protection of life."

A few days ago, officials said people were traveling up the mountains to take pictures of the snow. Causing some to stay stranded on the highway.

The General Director of the Baja California, Jesús Felipe Verdugo López, says this time they will take precautions by closing the highways. He adds, "a new cold front is expected and looking at conditions in heavy snowfall for the high areas of the entity, both in the area of ​​La Rumorosa, San Pedro Mártir, and Sierra de Juárez, will close. The Mexicali-Tijuana highway will be closed as well."

Officials will place checkpoints near El Centinela and El Hongo to ensure people stay away from the areas.