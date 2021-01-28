Search and rescue teams help stranded people in ‘La Rumorosa’

Top Stories

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) - Search and rescue teams in Baja California continue to get people out of the snowy areas in la Rumorosa.

La Voz de la Frontera reports individuals to continue to help those stranded between 'El Hongo' and 'La Rumorosa.' The Baja California Mexican Red Cross coordinator, Miguel Ángel Ceballos, said, " The problem is the people who want to keep crossing the roads. We must still stay at home. We cannot travel because the roads are gradually being opened to remove the people we already have at the moment, not for those who arrive new and are going to congest them."

He adds that residents continue to travel up to the mountains to take pictures of the snow.



"The conditions of this snowfall were extraordinary, it was too much snow in some areas to reach three feet of snow, so it is very nice to come to the snow, but not at this time that the roads are collapsed," he said.

Sources say between Monday and Tuesday, over 64 people were rescued. However, Ceballos says the Rumorosa-Tecate highway is in the process of reopening its sections to get others out.