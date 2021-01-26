Linsey Dale named new Registrar of Voters for Imperial County

Top Stories

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Registrar of Voters has been appointed for the Imperial County.

This morning, the Imperial County Executive Officer, Tony Rouhotas Jr., named Linsey Dale as the new Registrar of Voters/Elections Manager. Dale replaces Debra Porter, who retired from the position in December 2020.

“I know that Mrs. Dale will be bring her positive energy to a very complex and busy office,” said Rouhotas. “Mrs. Dale has proven herself throughout our current pandemic to be a person that can maintain clear vision and direction while working under pressure. Her combination of talent and thinking outside of the box will transition well into this office setting and prepare us for more successes in the future.”

Dale's duties will be planning, organizing, and overseeing all operations and activities from the department. Including the registration of voters and conducting all Primary, General, and Special elections in the county.

Chairman of the Board and District 3 Supervisors, Michael W. Kelley, said, “We are looking forward to working with Mrs. Dale in this new capacity and are confident that her communication and management skills will help to increase the quality and accessibility of the services the Elections Office currently provides to our community.”

As for Dale, she stated, “From my time volunteering on local campaigns in my twenties to my recent work on the Elections Transition Team, I feel that many roads have prepared me for this position. I am ready to lead the department to increased efficiencies and administering honest and transparent elections for the people of Imperial County.”