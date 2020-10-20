Imperial County Registrar of Voters to retire

News

Debra Porter has worked for the county since 1997

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters, Debra Porter, announced her retirement effective November 3.

The County of Imperial said Ms. Porter started her career with the county in 1997 and has served in her current role since 2014.

Ms. Porter said, “I am at a place in my life where the retirement incentive offered by the board is one that will benefit me personally, and I feel it is time that I enjoy the next stage of my life. I am proud of the role I have played over the years in the election process for Imperial County and the valuable experiences and friendships that this position has offered me.”

Her duties included planning, organizing, and overseeing all operations and activities of the department, including the registration of voters and conducting all Primary, General, and Special elections in the county.

Chairman of the Board and District 2 Supervisor, Luis A. Plancarte said, “We thank Ms. Porter for her dedication serving the people and the difficult job of overseeing election activity in Imperial County. Looking ahead, it is our priority to ensure resources are secured to ensure continuity of the upcoming election.”

Staff from the Executive Office, County Counsel, and Human Resources will work along with the Registrar of Voters/Elections staff to assist the department with the November 3rd General Election.