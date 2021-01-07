ECPD officer found not guilty

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police officer accused of attacking a woman for allegedly having an affair with her husband was found not guilty on Wednesday.

Officer Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado was facing charges of assault and false imprisonment following the incident in January 2020.

As far as those two offenses, county Deputy District Attorney Mario Vela says the jury was hopelessly deadlocked. Adding that on January 26, 2021, a preliminary hearing will decide if they will retrial Hurtado for a lesser offense or dismiss the case.

On January 3, 2020, Hurtado went home on a break during her work shift. When she arrived in her home, Hurtado found a woman, a 32-year-old resident of Westmorland, inside her home with her husband.

According to the victim, that’s when an altercation occurred. The victim said Hurtado attacked her and prevented her from leaving the residence.

