Trial for ECPD officer continues

EL CENTRO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY), The trial continues for the El Centro Police Officer who is accused of attacking a women for allegedly having an affair with her husband.

Officer Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado is facing charges of assault and false imprisonment following the January incident.

Hurtado went home on a break during her work shift. Upon arriving at her home, Hurtado found a woman, a 32-year-old resident of Westmorland, inside her home with her husband.

That’s when an altercation occurred. The alleged victim says Hurtado attacked her and prevented her from leaving the residence.

The victim took the stand earlier last week. She admitted to having an affair with Hurtado's husband. She also admitted to knowing he was married to a police officer and lived with his wife and daughter in their home.

She also said it wasn’t her first time at Hurtado's house.

Hurtado took the stand Monday where she detailed the events that happened. Hurtado alleges the victim charged at her twice and even tried grabbing her police gear. She said she held the alleged victim down but never hit her.

The incident happened on Hurtado's break, but according to an ECPD sergeant who testified in the trial, being on break is considered being on duty.

Both the people and the defense finished presenting their case Monday evening.

The trial will reconvene on Wednesday at the Imperial County Courthouse at Brawley East.