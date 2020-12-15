Yuma man formally charged in connection with drive-by shooting

Top Stories

News 11's Adonis Albright brings us the latest developments in the case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man accused of carrying out a drive-by shooting in the early morning hours last Thursday faced a judge on Monday for the first time.

21-year-old Elijah Ortiz appeared virtually at Yuma County Superior Court Monday afternoon, where he was charged with one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) originally recommended he be charged with attempted homicide.

Prosecutors claim Ortiz shot a man from a vehicle on Thursday, December 10 at around around 2 A.M. in the 200 block of S Avenue B. The unidentified victim checked himself into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

YCSO could not provide any further details about the victim, but said the incident is drug related.

Ortiz's public defender asked for a $100,000 cash-only bond, but Judge Gregory Stewart denied that request.

“The bond will remain as previously set. I mentioned before that that was a secured bond, not a cash-only bond that will remain in the amount set of $750,000", said Stewart.

Ortiz was seen visibly shaking his head after the judge ended the brief court hearing. The judge set a preliminary hearing to determine if there is probable cause relating to Ortiz's charges. Ortiz is expected back in court on December 31.