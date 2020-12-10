YCSO looks for suspect in shooting along Avenue B

Crime

Victim treated for non-critical injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is looking for clues to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of S. Avenue B. They say they arrived to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Deputies say they also discovered a number of shell casings in the area.

YCSO deputies investigate an area long Avenue B where a man was shot Thursday afternoon

YCSO later learned a man showed up at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) emergency room with a gunshot wound. His injury is not life-threatening. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing his identity.

Deputies continue to search for a suspect in this shooting. They urge anyone with information on the incident to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.