Yuma Police Department warns of increase in burglaries at construction sites

Top Stories

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with site owners to learn more

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is raising the alarm over a string of burglaries at construction sites across town over the past month. According to Sergeant Lori Franklin, the public information officer for YPD, both commercial and residential sites could be a target.

"It's not just one location, we've had a couple out east, we've had a couple on the western part of town, some in the south… so it's not just one place to pinpoint", said Franklin.

Franklin said specifically in the past 3 to 4 weeks, there have been roughly 5 or 6 reported instances of theft. But Franklin suggested there could be more burglaries taking place that haven't been reported.

News 11's Adonis Albright spoke with several site owners across town. Although none of their sites had been burglarized, the news didn't seem like anything out of the ordinary.

"Being in the business I have come across minor burglaries when it comes to construction", said Christian Rojas, one construction site owner.

Rojas is taking extra steps to make sure his site remains secure.

"Our main focus is putting a secure perimeter around the property… I am 100% positive that this way of securing the property is helping us out, and it will for the near future."

Yuma Police are asking the public to remain vigilant, and if you see something, say something.

"If you live next to a construction site or drive past one, especially after hours at night or on the weekends when they're doing any construction, if you see people wandering around inside there that don't look like they belong there, strange vehicles backed up to the fences and stuff, you know… give us a call and let us check it out", said Franklin.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these crimes to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.