One dead after fatal crash on Evan Hewes Highway

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMAS, KECY) - A man is dead after crashing over the weekend on Evan Hewes Highway just east of Mets Road in El Centro.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the incident happened just after 12:40 p.m.

A 24-year-old driving a 1999 Ford was speeding when he swerved to the right off the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder.

CHP believes the driver turned his vehicle to the left, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

However, the vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The man died of his injuries at the scene.

CHP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident.

CHP continues to investigate.