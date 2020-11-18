Yuma mourns the loss of a beloved pediatrician

Top Stories

Dr. Robert Cannell cared for local families and served his community for 50-years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is mourning the loss of its very first pediatrician.

Dr. Robert Cannell passed away Wednesday. Dr. Cannell recently retired after spending 50-years caring for local children and their families.

“Dr. Cannell touched thousands of lives in a positive way, not only in our community, but the state of Arizona and beyond. He will be greatly missed,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, President and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

Before becoming a pediatrician, Cannell served as a Naval medical officer at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. He also consulted at Parkview Baptist Hospital, which preceded YRMC, beginning in 1969. After graduating from the University of Arizona, Dr. Cannell became Yuma's first full-time pediatrician in 1972.

The doctor ran his own practice until 2002, then worked for Yuma Pediatrics, which later partnered with YRMC Pediatrics.

Cannell even served as YRMC's Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The hospital's current CMO recalls how much the doctor helped him assume the role.

“He took the time to mentor me for this role. His contributions to improve the health and well-being of the Yuma community go well beyond the care of our young ones. Dr. Cannell has touched countless lives through many generations in this community,” said Dr. Bharat Magu.

The doctor also served his community by representing Yuma County in both the Arizona House of Representatives and the state Senate between 2000 and 2006.

Dr. Cannell is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their three children, Catherine, Jonathan and Christopher.