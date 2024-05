YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will remain above normal for the week ahead with the lower desert communities nearing or exceeding 100 degrees most days.

Dry conditions will persist with the usual late afternoon breeziness.

An exception will be the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona which will see a few late-day showers each day.

These showers could be supportive of some erratic, gusty winds descending into the lower deserts each evening.