YRMC preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Top Stories

13 On Your Side's Cody Lee speaks to the President and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center to break down the hospital's plans as flu and winter season is upon us

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the desert Southwest. With the added flu season along with more people in town during the wintertime, Yuma Regional Medical Center is readying staff and bed space for any patient needing care.

This Friday, YRMC plans to open up an additional COVID unit Allowing another 40 patients to receive treatment.

Last week, the hospital re-opened its once-dormant COVID unit providing isolated rooms for infected patients.

Personal protective equipment has been readily available following the early stages of the pandemic.

And even with the new wave of patients, Yuma Regional is confident it has the appropriate amount to continue protecting frontline workers.

Staffing will also play a huge role in assuring the hospital is ready.

Dr. Robert Trenschel is President and CEO for YRMC.

“So we can harvest, nurses, as well as physicians from other areas of the organization if we need them,” he said.

“We've got nursing coming in, you know, extra nurses coming in. This is not through the federal government or the state. This is our own contracting for seasonal and contacts nursing labor, so we can manage the volume we normally get during the winter season,” Dr. Trenschel explained.

The hospital also has a backup to the backup with help from the Arizona surge line allowing YRMC to transfer severe patients via helicopter to another hospital for treatment.

Coming up tonight at 10 on 13 On Your Side - Dr. Trenschel will explain how YRMC will receive the COVID-19 vaccine once approved by the FDA.