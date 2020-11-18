Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by car

Top Stories

SCFD says the woman may have suffered a traumatic brain injury

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says a woman was sent to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a car while riding a bike on Tuesday evening.

SCFD says they found the woman sitting 100 yards south of County 14th on the westside should of Highway 95 around 8 p.m.

Witnesses tell SCFD the bicyclist was not visible in the roadway, but the Toyota driver was able to brake before striking the bicyclist.

SCFD says the woman was unable to answer any questions and possibly suffered a traumatic brain injury.

She was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.