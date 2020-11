Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department is battling a very large haystack fire near County 14th Street and Avenue 1E.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. this morning. There is a lot of smoke in the area.

County 14th is closed between 1E and 2E.

MCAS, Rural Metro and COY Public Works are assisting with the fire. Stick with KYMA.com for updates on the blaze.