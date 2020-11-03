Crash leaves one woman dead in Gadsden

Top Stories

Truck collided with agriculture bus

GADSDEN, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash on Highway 95 left a woman dead early Tuesday morning in Gadsden.

The Yuma County Sheriffs Office (YCSO) says it happened just after 2:30 in the morning on 95 at Lorena Avenue.

The 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer involved in Tuesday morning's deadly crash

Deputies say a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 36-year-old Jennfer Aguinaga of Yuma was traveling northbound when, for some unknown reason, it crossed the centerline and collided with an agriculture bus.

The agriculture bus involved in the crash

Aguinaga did not survive the crash. Only one of the two people in the bus at the time got hurt. That person suffered only minor injuries

A closer look a the damaged sustained by the SUV during the crash

Deputies continue to investigate. They say it doesn't look like alcohol contributed to the accident.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.