Juvenile dead after being run over by car

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Halloween night ended in a tragedy early this morning. A minor is dead after being hit by a car shortly after 1 a.m.

Somerton Police Department officers were called to the scene after hearing an adult male was backing out of the driveway following a friends and family gathering.

The incident happened at the 600 block of West Fulton Street in Somerton.

The case is still under investigation and police say alcohol may have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerton Police Department.