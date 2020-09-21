Woman suspected of sending poisoned letter to President Trump arrested

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - A woman suspected of sending President Donald Trump, a poisoned letter was arrested as she tried to enter the United States from Canada.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it continues to investigate the suspicious letter that was sent to President Trump on Saturday.

Officials said the woman was taken into custody while traveling across Peace Bridge, which connects Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents apprehended the woman.

It's unclear when the letter was sent or where it was seized.

Law enforcement officials said Saturday that the poison, which is highly toxic and can cause organ failure and death, was detected at an off-site facility that screens mail addressed to the White House.

According to officials, the woman sent other letters to federal prisons discovered in other facilities. However, it's unclear which prisons she sent them to or who the recipients were.

The official said only one letter was addressed to a political figure.