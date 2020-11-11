Coroner to Conduct Inquest in the Death of Teen Shot By LA Deputies

State & Regional News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles County Coroner has ordered an inquest in the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado.

Guardado died June 18, 2020 as a result of a Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy-involved shooting.

The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as a homicide.

This would mark the first inquest ordered by the LA County Coroner in more than 30 years.

The LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office said they made the decision in the "interest of public transparency" to determine "the circumstances, manner, and cause of death."

Retired Justice Candace Cooper, who has served as a respected presiding justice on the California Court of Appeals and as a Superior and Municipal Court judge, has been appointed as the hearing officer who will preside over the inquest.

“The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner is committed to transparency and providing the residents of Los Angeles County an independent assessment of its findings in this case,” said Dr. Jonathan Lucas, Los Angeles County’s Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner. “An inquest ensures that our residents will have an independent review.”

The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner will subpoena relevant witnesses to testify and documents to present at the inquest. After hearing testimony, the hearing officer will make findings related to the cause and manner of death.