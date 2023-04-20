SPECIAL REPORT: Drag racing, the family business

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Zavala brothers, who have been racing since they were six years old

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On the other side of the Gila mountains sits a strip of dirt with a lot of history.

The Dome Valley Raceway, established in 1996, attracts racers from across the country and even Mexico.

But it has a special meaning to the Zavala brothers, who run the Looney race team.

"Both my brother and I race, we travel across the United States drag racing," Alfonso Zavala said.

While traveling is fun, Alfonso says it’s special racing in their own backyard.

From Somerton, Tommy, and Alfonso Zavala have been coming to the track to race since they were six years old.

Today, they don’t race side by side but say the sibling rivalry is still strong.

“Fortunately for him we don’t race in the same class," Tommy said. "But if we did, I’m pretty sure I’d be loading him up.”

In this type of drag racing, it’s not who gets down the track fastest wins.

Racers try and get to the finish line in 2.95 seconds, and not a millisecond sooner, or else you’re disqualified.

“In those three and a half seconds, you’re thinking of so many things behind the wheel,” Alfonso said.

Even though winning isn’t a matter of who hits the gas pedal first these dragsters still hit blazing speeds.

The Zavala brothers say their top eliminator dragster reaches speeds of 120 miles per hour.

And when Tommy gets behind the wheel and goes for a qualifying run, it’s a near-perfect time of 2.954 seconds.

All thanks to his family team.

“Knowing that he’s here at the track, my dad, my kids, it feels good to have that support," Tommy said.