Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seeks federal court for Arizona election case

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is requesting that his criminal case related to Arizona's election subversion be transferred to federal court. His legal team filed documents on Wednesday, arguing that the indictment is connected to Meadows' official duties during his time at the White House.

If the case is moved to federal court, it could potentially offer Meadows federal immunity protections. A district judge has scheduled a hearing on September 5 to consider this request.

Meadows is one of over a dozen former Trump associates facing legal challenges in Arizona tied to alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In 2023, Meadows sought a similar shift to federal jurisdiction in Georgia, where he faced state charges in Fulton County related to election subversion. He has also requested that the U.S. Supreme Court review that case.

Meadows has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.