Skip to Content
National-World

Proud Boys leader pardoned by President Trump

NBC
By ,
New
today at 8:08 AM
Published 8:34 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was among those pardoned by President Donald Trump Monday for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Tarrio was serving 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

He was not at the Capitol on the day of the January 6 riot, and he was not convicted of any violent attacks, but prosecutors said he was a key organizer of the incident.

Tarrio's family released a statement saying he has now been released from from Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Pollock in Louisiana and is expected to arrive in Miami Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content