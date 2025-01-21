Proud Boys leader pardoned by President Trump

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was among those pardoned by President Donald Trump Monday for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Tarrio was serving 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

He was not at the Capitol on the day of the January 6 riot, and he was not convicted of any violent attacks, but prosecutors said he was a key organizer of the incident.

Tarrio's family released a statement saying he has now been released from from Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Pollock in Louisiana and is expected to arrive in Miami Tuesday.