Skip to Content
National-World

Tuesday marks National Dress Up Your Pet Day

Petful / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
By , ,
New
today at 7:31 AM
Published 7:46 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - You've seen pets dressed in adorable outfits before, and now, you might want to do the same for your own furry friend because Tuesday, January 14 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

If you haven't dressed your pet before, you can start small by introducing a bandana or bow, then see how much your best friend is willing to tolerate.

Don't worry, they won't be shy about letting you know when they've had enough!

Make sure never to restrict movement or your pet's ability to breathe when accessorizing, and if you want to take it up a notch, dress up in a matching outfit with your pet.

If you're one of the lucky pet owners with an animal who doesn't mind sporting fancy duds, do it in style and share a photo to social media with the #NationalDressUpYourPetDay.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content