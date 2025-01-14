Tuesday marks National Dress Up Your Pet Day

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - You've seen pets dressed in adorable outfits before, and now, you might want to do the same for your own furry friend because Tuesday, January 14 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day!

If you haven't dressed your pet before, you can start small by introducing a bandana or bow, then see how much your best friend is willing to tolerate.

Don't worry, they won't be shy about letting you know when they've had enough!

Make sure never to restrict movement or your pet's ability to breathe when accessorizing, and if you want to take it up a notch, dress up in a matching outfit with your pet.

If you're one of the lucky pet owners with an animal who doesn't mind sporting fancy duds, do it in style and share a photo to social media with the #NationalDressUpYourPetDay.