Craig Melvin to co-anchor “Today” alongside Savannah Guthrie

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After the weeklong farewell to Hoda Kotb, "Today" introduces its new co-anchor on Monday, but the "new" face is also a very familiar one.

Among the myriad of signs last week for Today's departing co-host, there was one for the guy coming in. That's when Craig Melvin, Today's longtime news anchor, slides into the seat alongside Savannah Guthrie as Today's new co-anchor.

"You know, if you're going to lose your sister, Hoda, which is how we kinda feel about her, like it's great that the replacement is your brother," Guthrie expressed.

Melvin's ascent to Studio 1A began in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, but a move to the NBC station in Washington, D.C. changed his life.

It's where Melvin met and married colleague Lindsay Czarniak, and they had two children, Delano and Sybil.

Melvin's work in D.C. was also pivotal professionally, earning him a spot with the network in 2011, and one with the "Today" family in 2018.

He's covered major stories across the globe, yet brugh a small-town perspective to his reporting.

Combined with his personal charms in the studio, Melvin was an easy choice for his new role, heartily endorsed by his colleagues and a welcomed one for his new role.

Now, Melvin's ready to get started.

"Outside...of getting married and having my children, this is the most excited I've probably ever been," Melvin shared.

