“Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb begins final week on the show

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marks the beginning of a weeklong farewell for "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

She will depart the show after Friday's broadcast, but will leave behind an indelible legacy.

It's an affection for Hoda Kotb that's only grown over her seven years on "Today."

"Hoda is loved by every single person on our crew, in the control room, the producers, every person on the plaza, everyone," said Savannah Guthrie, Kotb's colleague on "Today."

Years with Dateline prepared Kotb to tackle each morning's top stories, but away from the show's anchor desk, she's been just as much at home because the source is genuine.

"It's the Hoda effect. And there's just nothing in the world like it. And everybody feels it," Guthrie expressed.

"When I think about Hoda, I think about her heart. That's who she is. That's what guides her," said Al Roker, Kotb's other colleague on "Today."

What makes it difficult is to pull her away from fans on the plaza.

"Sometimes we're like, 'We gotta run inside for our next segment.' She's like, 'I'll be right there. Just one more.' I mean, she never stops," said Carson Daly, Kotb's other colleague on "Today."

A warmth and sincerity felt one-on-one, often with people already in the public eye.

"Hoda doesn't do interviews. She has conversations," said Craig Melvin, Kotb's other colleague on "Today."

"They forget the cameras are there. And so, they say things that they may not normally say. And that's...that's magic," Daly shared.

But just as compelling is talking to people thrust into the spotlight.

"When Hoda sat down with those folks who were connected to that massacre in the church in Charleston. That's a story that will always stay with me," Melvin remarked.

What sticks with Al Roker is a staff surprise his friend and colleague helped pull together.

"The funny thing is during my whole time in the hospital, I never cried. I cried that day...because it...did mean the world," Roker detailed.

Part of an impact is felt in front of and behind the camera.

"Hoda's always been able to take the work seriously without taking herself too seriously," Melvin spoke.

But some serious tears are in store Friday.

"Nobody wants her to go. Nobody wants her to go," Guthrie declared.

It's the end of a unique chapter for Today, but the start of a new one for Hoda Kotb.

"We're proud of her and we can't wait to see her fly," Guthrie said.

Today's weeklong "Hoda-bration" starts Monday morning.