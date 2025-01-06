Skip to Content
62 million people under winter storm threat

today at 6:59 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Up to 62 million people are under a winter storm threat in the coming days.

The powerful system has already dropped snow and ice in the Central Plains, with 50 mph winds on the way.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say for some areas, this could be their heaviest snowfall in a decade.

Officials say to expect widespread road closures and "considerable" disruptions to daily life.

Significant icing is possible from Kansas and Missouri through the Central Appalachians and potentially parts of Maryland and Delaware.

So far, the states of Kentucky and Virginia have declared states of emergency.

Dillon Fuhrman

Samantha Byrd

