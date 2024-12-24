New Jersey resident claims Mega Millions jackpot months later

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The winner of a billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward months after the ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The lucky winner claimed the $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket Monday in what was one of the largest prizes in the game's history earlier this year.

New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket was bought at a Monmouth County Shoprite store in Neptune Township and matched all the numbers drawn on March 26 of this year.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, had one year to claim the massive prize and now walks away with a cash payout worth $537.5 million dollars, before taxes.