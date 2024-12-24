Skip to Content
National-World

New Jersey resident claims Mega Millions jackpot months later

By ,
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:18 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The winner of a billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward months after the ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The lucky winner claimed the $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket Monday in what was one of the largest prizes in the game's history earlier this year.

New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket was bought at a Monmouth County Shoprite store in Neptune Township and matched all the numbers drawn on March 26 of this year.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, had one year to claim the massive prize and now walks away with a cash payout worth $537.5 million dollars, before taxes.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content