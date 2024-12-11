Skip to Content
Luigi Mangione's neighbor in Hawaii reacts


today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:29 AM

HONOLULU (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Hawaii neighbor of Luigi Mangione's said he is shocked to find out he is the man suspecting of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"Never thought he'd be possible doing this kind of stuff," said Chris Kwock, Mangione's neighbor.

Kwock says that he lived next to Mangione in their building in Honolulu. He said he last saw his neighbor about three or four months ago.

Kwock did not recognize Mangione when he saw photos of him on the news. He learned of Mangione's involvement from another neighbor.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, like that's my neighbor...that lives next to me," Kwock expressed.

Kwock says Mangione was always kind.

"He was a nice guy. He said, 'Hi.' We rode the elevator a couple of time. Always smiling, really good," Kwock shared.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

