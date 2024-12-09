Skip to Content
Person of interest connected to murder of a UnitedHealthcare CEO arrested

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are questioning a man in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The man is being questioned in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and had a gun similar to the one used in the shooting, sources tell NBC News.

Investigators are looking into whether the man being questioned had recently traveled there by bus from Philadelphia.

The person of interest was described as "suspicious" by customers at a McDonald's, who called police. When police arrived, they noticed the man had a fake ID, and he was taken in for questioning.

Police have not released a possible motive in Thompson's killing.

