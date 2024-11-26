Skip to Content
National-World

Jobless claims in the U.S. fall to lowest level

By , ,
today at 5:45 AM
Published 5:58 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Jobless claims in the United States have fallen to the lowest level since April.

According to Labor Department data released on Thursday, the number of people applying for first-time unemployment benefits dropped to 213,000 claims.

Economists had predicted 220,000 filings.

Despite the decline in initial claims, people continuing to receive unemployment benefits hit a three-year high.

That number climbed by 36,000 and now stands at 1.9 million.

Economists attribute the slowdown in job growth to employers reigning in hiring versus conducting mass layoffs.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content