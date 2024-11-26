Jobless claims in the U.S. fall to lowest level

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Jobless claims in the United States have fallen to the lowest level since April.

According to Labor Department data released on Thursday, the number of people applying for first-time unemployment benefits dropped to 213,000 claims.

Economists had predicted 220,000 filings.

Despite the decline in initial claims, people continuing to receive unemployment benefits hit a three-year high.

That number climbed by 36,000 and now stands at 1.9 million.

Economists attribute the slowdown in job growth to employers reigning in hiring versus conducting mass layoffs.