President Biden pardons two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Just a few days before Thanksgiving, two turkeys have something to be thankful for: A pardon.

At the White House Monday, President Joe Biden observed a Thanksgiving week tradition by pardoning two turkeys, Peach and Blossom.

More than 2,000 White House staff and guests filled the South Lawn at the White Jouse to watch the ceremony, which is always done in good fun.

This was the fourth time President Biden has granted mercy to a pair birds ahead of Thanksgiving.