President Biden pardons two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Just a few days before Thanksgiving, two turkeys have something to be thankful for: A pardon.
At the White House Monday, President Joe Biden observed a Thanksgiving week tradition by pardoning two turkeys, Peach and Blossom.
More than 2,000 White House staff and guests filled the South Lawn at the White Jouse to watch the ceremony, which is always done in good fun.
This was the fourth time President Biden has granted mercy to a pair birds ahead of Thanksgiving.
"This White House tradition began when [a] turkey was presented to President Truman and that President and President George H.W. Bush began pardoning turkeys the last four years under the honor to continue that tradition by pardoning Peanut Butter and Jelly, Chocolate and Chip, Liberty and Bell and today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America. Born this past July, December, and family farm raised, yeah, Peach wants to speak a little bit...raised by the family with the help of neighbor and show neighborhood children who helped the turkey get ready for this very moment. According to experts, Peach weighs 41 pounds, love the hot dish and tater tots and cross country skis. You know, dreams to see, but his real dream, he has to see the northern lights on told. He lives by the motto, keep calm and gobble on. Meanwhile, Blossom weighs 40 pounds. Loves these cheese curds and watch boxing. Dreams to visit to visit each one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes lives by the motto no foul play, just Minnesota, nice and just finished two day road trip from Minnesota to Washington....by the way you have chairs...sit down...I forgot you had chairs. I'm sorry. Start thinking about the arduous trip they made. You guys are still standing that trip, 1100 miles, takes 16.5 hours. Through it all, they stayed calm. They gobbled on and still gobble. They were staying nice listening to their favorite music, which apparently includes the song living on a prayer. Well, fellas, your prayers got the answer today based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom."
