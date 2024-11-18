Skip to Content
National-World

Online sales rise for morning-after pill

By , ,
today at 8:00 AM
Published 8:11 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Retailers have seen a surge in online sales of emergency contraceptives, like the morning-after pill, Plan B.

Telehealth company Wisp offers two types of emergency contraception online. Sales of those medications went up about 1000% just one day after Tuesday's election.

At Winx Health, sales of its morning-after pill were up 315% on the day after the election, compared with the 24 hours before.

As of Friday, sales of the product had climbed nearly 1000%.

The CEO of Wisp says women are preparing for the upcoming Trump administration and the possibility that their access to emergency contraception could be restricted.

This type of birth control prevents pregnancy after someone has sex. It is not the same as abortion.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content