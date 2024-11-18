Online sales rise for morning-after pill

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Retailers have seen a surge in online sales of emergency contraceptives, like the morning-after pill, Plan B.

Telehealth company Wisp offers two types of emergency contraception online. Sales of those medications went up about 1000% just one day after Tuesday's election.

At Winx Health, sales of its morning-after pill were up 315% on the day after the election, compared with the 24 hours before.

As of Friday, sales of the product had climbed nearly 1000%.

The CEO of Wisp says women are preparing for the upcoming Trump administration and the possibility that their access to emergency contraception could be restricted.

This type of birth control prevents pregnancy after someone has sex. It is not the same as abortion.